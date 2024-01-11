Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 8.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 1,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 8.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
