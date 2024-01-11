Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

