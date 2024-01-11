Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

