Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 111,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,000. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.