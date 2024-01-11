Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 249.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 138,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,539 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,121,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 164,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 333,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 81,462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,481 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

