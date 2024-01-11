Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.56. 3,521,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,422,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redfin by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

