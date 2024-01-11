Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

