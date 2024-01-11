Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.54. 47,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $208.04 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.