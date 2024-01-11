Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.74. Replimune Group shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 55,468 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

