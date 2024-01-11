Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for argenx SE’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.40). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $34.00 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $393.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 0.70. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in argenx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

