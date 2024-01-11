Research Analysts Set Expectations for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.