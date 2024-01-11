Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $28.01. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 37,948 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,122. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,063,000 after buying an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after buying an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

