Richard Agree Acquires 10,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3 %
Agree Realty stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 205,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
