Richard Agree Acquires 10,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 205,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

