RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RSF stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

