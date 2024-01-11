RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.