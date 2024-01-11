Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lowered by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $53,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $529.36. 76,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,205. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

