Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $531.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

