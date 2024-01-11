Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

