Royal Bank of Canada Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $63.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.12.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.