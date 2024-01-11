Royal Bank of Canada Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $60.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

NYSE O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 2,705,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

