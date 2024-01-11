RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 1.3 %

RTX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,398. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

