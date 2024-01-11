RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

