RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $671.66. The stock had a trading volume of 612,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

