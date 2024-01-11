RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys 2,495 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 3.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

