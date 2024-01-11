RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,807. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

