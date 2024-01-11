RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 5,250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.53. 5,280,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,340. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.