RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Takes $2.53 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.