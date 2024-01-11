Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RYAN opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
