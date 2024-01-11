Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

