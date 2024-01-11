Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.57

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 131534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

SDZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sandoz Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics.

