Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 27,369 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 99,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,339. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

