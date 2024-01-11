Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 517 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 469,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

