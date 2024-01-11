Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 51,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 399,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,863. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

