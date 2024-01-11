Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 6,737 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 242,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 230,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 575,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

