Sandy Spring Bank Buys 4,177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 5,048,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,004,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

