Sandy Spring Bank Buys 8,117 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,521. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

