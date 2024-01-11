Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,618. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

