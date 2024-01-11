Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

