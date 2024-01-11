Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.71 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.29. 1,388,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

