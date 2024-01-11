Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.17 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

HON traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.21. 825,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

