Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQFree Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 160,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,676. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.