Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 160,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,676. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

