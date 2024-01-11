Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.80. The stock had a trading volume of 388,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,504. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $314.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.