Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.99 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 79,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

