Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.82. 709,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,552. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

