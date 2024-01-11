Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

CRM stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.