Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 1,589,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

