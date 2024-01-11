Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 486,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,471. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.