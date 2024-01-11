Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBDR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 214,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

