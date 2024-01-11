Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,908 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,782,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $632.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $639.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,559. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

