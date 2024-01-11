Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 36,728 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 1,729,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

