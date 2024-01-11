Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 5,254 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

