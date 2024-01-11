Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 416,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,219. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

